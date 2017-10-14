Chloe | Pet of the Week

Chloe is a sweet, 10-month-old Boston terrier/cattle dog mix who loves to play fetch.

She gets along great with kids and most other dogs. She loves to cuddle and have her belly rubbed, but she also likes her alone time with her bones. She is an active girl who would benefit from a fenced yard and obedience training.

Is Chloe the girl of your dreams?

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.