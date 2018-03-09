Chimney fire south of Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on March 11, 2018 at 12:33 pm
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 12:10 p.m. Sunday to the report of a chimney fire inside a residence at 4255 Shilliday Lane. The homeowner told emergency dispatch there was a fire in the fireplace and the smoke alarms were sounding.
No other information was immediately available.
