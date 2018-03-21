Chiming in on new Columbia sirens

Columbia recently unveiled a new city-wide emergency siren warning system, and the change has residents talking.

“The old system consisted of three sirens that were purchased in the 1960s with an estimated coverage of 9 percent of the (current) community,” a press release on the city’s website reads. “The city has been fortunate with the performance of the sirens, but as they fail, parts are difficult to secure.”

Enter the new system, which uses five sirens strategically located around the city to provide coverage for the entire community. They have no moving parts and are powered by solar panels.

But it isn’t the solar panels that have residents discussing the daily tones, which come at noon and 6 p.m.

The short wail that marked lunch and supper times in Columbia for more than five decades, not without its own share of controversy over the years, has been replaced by Westminster chimes, colloquially called “church bells.” And on the city’s public Facebook page, a post outlining the changes to the warning system drew scores of opinions.

A quick count of the nearly 50 comments revealed an audience fairly evenly divided.

“Bring back the siren, that is Columbia. It’s always been that way,” wrote Beth Killy Gummersheimer. “Tradition.”

“I thought there was a funeral going on,” Cameron C. Cook added. “Bring back the siren.”

They aren’t alone. Reasons against the Westminster chimes ranged from the piece’s length and volume, to its electronic sound, to its sleep disrupting qualities and, as Gummersheimer wrote, tradition.

But just as many commenters are embracing the change.

“I live next to the siren,” Catie Bowler wrote. “My ears thank you for the chimes.”

“I like the chimes,” Luanna Blissenbach added. “…I think they are fitting for a small town. I hope you keep them.”

A few people brought up the tradition itself:

“Why do you have to sound the sirens every day?” asked Brian Berghoefer. “So annoying for people who live next to them.”

“And we are keeping the noon and 6 p.m. sirens because?” asked Kathy Harres.

Others seem resigned to the change.

“Do not care for the chimes at all,” Kathy Cook wrote. “But I guess that is progress.”

Some residents, like Ellen McGee, are just happy to be here.

“I moved to Columbia 13 years ago and have always loved the sirens! Something special about our town. Don’t care what sounds they make… love it!”

The decision was made to change the noon and 6 p.m. tones to enhance to efficacy of the entire warning system…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.