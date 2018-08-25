Child porn charge for Waterloo man

A Waterloo man is facing a federal child pornography charge.

Mark Brueggemann, 60, of Waterloo, is charged with knowingly receiving a video depicting child porn, Steven D. Weinhoeft, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced Friday. The one-count indictment alleges that the offense occurred in Waterloo on or about Feb. 15, 2017.

Brueggemann made his initial appearance in federal court Friday. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond with electronic location monitoring and other special conditions. His trial is currently set for Oct. 23.

If convicted, Brueggemann faces a prison term of between five and 20 years.

The case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Springfield Electronic Crime Unit/Southern Illinois Cyber Group of the Secret Service.