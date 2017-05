Chelsea Hooker | Athlete of Week

By Republic-Times on May 26, 2017 at 1:57 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School softball player Chelsea Hooker.

The sophomore catcher led the Pirates in hitting at .541 with three home runs, seven triples, nine doubles and 21 RBIs this spring.

She went a combined 4-for-6 with a home run in the two regional games.