Charm | Pet of the Week

Charm is a playful and athletic girl who also likes to cuddle and give kisses. She enjoys swimming in the doggie pools, playing fetch, and tug. Charm plays well with male dogs if properly introduced and is selective towards females. She will do best with an active family willing to play and exercise her which is best done in a fenced yard. Charm knows a few basic dog commands and walks well on a leash. Be sure to watch the video of Charm swimming in the pool!

Charm had good manners in her previous home. She is both crate-trained and housebroken. She likes her doggie toys and will bring them to you one at a time to play with. Charm will adapt quickly to any household routine as she is incredibly smart. She is good with children. Charm is loving and friendly, a beauty inside and out. She is being re-homed because her dad has to travel with his job and doesn’t have much time to spend with her and he wants Charm to have a better life. He is willing to do introductions if available and talk to potential adopters.

Charm is six years old. Her adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed and up to date on vaccines.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.