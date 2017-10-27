Charm | Pet of the Week

Charm is four-year-old pit bull mix who is an absolute dream.

She is a playful, athletic girl who is also just has happy when she can sit and cuddle. She is crate trained and housebroken.

Charm lives for her playtime with her fellow shelter dogs, although she does prefer male playmates.

In the play yard, Charm enjoys swimming in the doggie pools, playing fetch and playing with tug toys. She will do best as a member of an active family who can give this girl the play and exercise she needs every day. A fenced yard would be great, but is not substitute for the activity and exercise Charm looks forward to every day. Charm knows a few basic dog commands and walks well on a leash. She even walked a 5K with her shelter buddy and was awesome!

Charm likes her doggie toys and will bring them to you one at a time to play with. The super smart girl will adapt quickly to any household routine.

Charm is loving and friendly — a true beauty, inside and out.

Please complete the adoption questionnaire and let’s get this girl to her forever home!

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.