Charm | Pet of the Week

Charm is a happy, strong, gorgeous, three year old girl. She lives for her daily playgroup time where she can run and just let loose with a group of other shelter dogs. She has such a great time! With her shiny coat and beautiful physique, Charm is definitely an attention-getter.

You can visit City Park Grill in St. Louis Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 5 p.m., to meet Charm or call 618-939-7389.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.