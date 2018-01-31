Charlotte M. Traiteur | Obituary

Charlotte M. Traiteur, 85, of Paderborn, died Jan. 23, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

She was born Aug. 14, 1932, daughter of the late Alfred L. and Frances Tate (nee Roadhouse).

Charlotte married Joseph E. Traiteur on Dec. 10, 1949, in Centreville; he preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2017.

She was a retired rancher, farmer and housewife. She had a love for horses that was shared with others at Trateurville Stables.

Charlotte enjoyed life by opening her door to friends and family. In addition to offering home-cooked meals for all to taste, evenings were spent socializing on the front porch or playing games with her card-loving friends.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph E. (Linda) Traiteur Jr. and Larry (Delaine) Traiteur; four grandchildren, Jamie (Brad) Lester, Justin (Karen) Traiteur, Brandy Traiteur, and Samantha Traiteur; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey Lester, Nolan Traiteur, Shane Traiteur, and Codi Timberwilke; sister Patricia (Bill) Gladson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Alfred “Buster” Tate and Jim Tate, and brother-in-law Andrew Traiteur.

Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 27, at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to the Millstadt Senior Center.