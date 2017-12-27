Charles R. Byrd | Obituary

Charles R. “Chuck” Byrd, 67, of Springfield, died Dec. 21, 2017, in Springfield.

He was born May 14, 1950, the son of the late Richard and Joann Byrd (nee Van Eeckhoute) Byrd.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his brothers Jerry Byrd and Robert (Marla) Byrd; sisters Jeanette Chapman, Diana (Roger) Karsten, and Gail Lashley; nephews Richard (Rebecca) Karsten, Steven Karsten, Michael Chapman, Zachary (Amanda) Byrd, Blake Lashley and Bryce Lashley; nieces Maegan Chapman and Madeline Humphrey; and great-nephews Aidan Karsten and Brady Karsten.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Vicki Byrd.

A memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4800 Old Jacksonsville Road, Springfield.

Memorials may be made to the Waterloo Lions Club or the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation.