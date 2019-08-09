Chance | Pet of the Week

Chance is an older guy who just wants a home to call his own. He is a happy and friendly guy who loves other dogs, does well with children, and likes to go swimming. He also loves to play with tennis balls, tug ropes, and chew bones. He has previously lived with two cats with no issues. Chance knows basic commands such as sit, shake, and down.

Chance is nine years old and weighs 80 pounds.

Chance has a special adoption fee. He is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.