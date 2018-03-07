 Chad Bergman | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Chad Bergman | Obituary

By on March 7, 2018 at 3:13 pm

Chad Bergman, 43, of Waterloo, died March 3, 2018, in St. Louis. 

He was born May 5, 1974, in Belleville, son of father Donald C. (Sue Pierson) Bergman and Beverly Faye Harrison.

He is survived by his father and mother; brothers Casey Steven (Santina) Bergman and Cody (Heather Miller) Bergman; sisters Haley Harrison and Angela Ford; and nieces and nephews Kristian Miller, Curtis Bergman, Haley Stemmley and Hannah Stemmley; along with cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. March 10, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.


