CFD responds to possible truck fire

Columbia Fire Department responded at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a semi-truck with its brakes possibly on fire on southbound Admiral Parkway at North Main Street. Upon closer inspection by fire department personnel, it was determined the brakes were simply smoking and not on fire, and the truck was on its way.

