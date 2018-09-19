CFD referendum on ballot

Columbia voters will be asked to vote Nov. 6 on a referendum to approve a tax levy that will allow Columbia EMS to operate under the Columbia Fire Department rather than Monroe County EMS, with several benefits to residents of the CFD and Columbia EMS service area.

“It gives Columbia more of a say over emergency services,” Columbia City Administrator Jimmy Morani said.

For Columbia residents in Monroe County, this change will simply amount to a slight reduction in property taxes for at least the first year of the change.

But for St. Clair County residents in the Columbia fire and EMS service areas, they will have to begin paying the same tax their Monroe County counterparts have been paying all along for the same service.

“There are no plans to change the structure of the department,” Morani added. “The services and service area will be the same.”

Bringing Columbia EMS under the umbrella of the Columbia Fire Department will also insulate against privatization…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the Sept. 19, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed from any electronic device anywhere for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.