CEO students organize children’s event

Elsa, Cinderella, Captain America — these are a few children’s icons who will make an appearance during an upcoming event through the Monroe County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.

This Feb. 11 event, titled “Capes & Tiaras,” will be a convention where local children can enjoy games, crafts and visits with their favorite superheroes or princesses.

Among the CEO students, Valmeyer High School student Leah Hill, 16, told the Republic-Times she looks forward to the many vendors who will take part in the event.

“I think we have about 20 vendors now and we hope to have 26 soon,” Leah said.

Vendors will include such businesses as Back to the 80s Retro Arcade, Power Haus Sports, Wacky Warriors Paintball East, Sylvan Learning, Carrot Patch Child Care Center and others.

Royal Party Princesses in Columbia will have some of its most popular characters in attendance at the event, including Elsa from the movie “Frozen.” At just 16 years old, Ashley Meyer created a business where she could not only love what she does but also bring the same joy to children she experienced growing up…>>>

