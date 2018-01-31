Celestine  M. “Sally” Smith | Obituary

Celestine M. “Sally” Smith (nee Wierschem), 88, of Waterloo, died Jan. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Madonnaville, daughter of the late Anton and Eleanor Wierschem (nee Steffenauer).

She is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mary & Martha Society, Sister Cities and Red Hat Society. She was a former cook at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School and formerly owned Sally’s Hallmark.

She is survived by her children Tom (Pat) Smith, Christine (Bill) Cook, and Judi Horrell; grandchildren Melissa (Corey) Thourviner, Kim Everett, Jamie (Jason) Crawford, Lauren Smith, Hilary (Jason) Wagner, Ben (Elizabeth) Cook, Patrick Horrell, and Phillip (Ali) Horrell; and great-grandchildren Taylor Johnson, Kyle Everett, Keegan Wagner, Tyler Thourviner, Wren Cook, Quinn Wagner, Ava Crawford, Wesley Cook, and Allie Crawford; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Verlyn G. “Red” Smith; parents; sisters Ardelle McCarthy, Esther Frierdich, Rita Schmitt, Mildred Poole, Mathilda Rich and Elizabeth May; and brother Herman Wierschem.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 2, and 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gibault Catholic High School or the Oak Hill Activity Fund.