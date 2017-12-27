Catherine M. Mechler | Obituary

Catherine M. Mechler (nee Hess), 84, of Waterloo, died Dec. 23, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born March 4, 1933, in Ruma, daughter of the Nicholas F. and Elizabeth A. (nee Schilling Hess).

She married her husband Donald L. Mechler Oct. 3, 1953; he preceded her in death June 8, 2004.

Catherine was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Catherine loved to go dancing, especially at the senior dances in the area on Wednesdays and Thursdays. She also collected some 500 teapots.

One of her favorite things to do was make apple butter for family and friends for the holidays.

Her most precious moments were those spent with her family. She loved life, her family, and her friends, and she will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are three sons, Kevin Mechler, Keith (Carol) Mechler, and Dr. Kurt (Susan) Mechler; one daughter, Dr. Karen (Dr. Carey III) Clark; two sisters, Mary (Don) Rice, and Alice (Ray) Benner; one brother-in-law, Herman Kurtz; seven grandchildren, Mason and Dane Mechler, Katie and Nick Mechler, Carey IV, Cameron and Caitlyn Grace Clark; one step-granddaughter, Carrie (Matt) Hilling; one step-great-granddaughter, Megan Hensiek, one-step-great-grandson, Daniel Hilling; dear friend Raymond Mavers; and nephews, nieces, great-nephew, great-nieces, great-great-nephew, great-great-nieces, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter Corley Ann Clark; two brothers, Joseph Hess and Charles Hess; four sisters, Sister M. Charlette Hess P.H.J.C., Mary Kurtz, Martha Hess and Betty Hess, who died in infancy; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Hess and Monica Hess.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 29, and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 30, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 30, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo, Msgr. Carl Scherrer and Father Von Deeke concelebrating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Parish Maintenance Projects, Heartland Hospice or in the form of Masses.



