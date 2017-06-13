Catherine A. Schmidt | Obituary

Catherine A. Schmidt (nee Descher), 83, of Waterloo, died June 7, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born June 12, 1933, in Lawrence, Neb., daughter of the late Alfred J. and Agnes Descher (nee Ross).

She was married to Raymond R. Schmidt; he preceded her in death.

Catherine was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

She was a member of Sister Cities of Portaloo, was a former registered nurse at Memorial Hospital for many years, and owned Schmidts Gas and Towne Car Wash & Laundry.

She is survived by her children Tom (Stephanie) Schmidt, Jim (Susan) Schmidt, and Nancy Bergmann (fiance Ron Campo); grandchildren Brad Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Katie Schmidt, Kelli Schmidt, Alex Schmidt, Cassandra Albert, and Melissa Bergmann; step-grandson Cory (Jen) Burke and their children; sisters Mary Ann Hellmer and Rosemary (Jim) Law; brother Joe (Annette) Descher; sisters-in-law Delrose Descher, Mickey Descher and Carol Ann (Dan) Kelly; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Mary Schmidt, grandson Drew Schmidt, son-in-law Darryl “Pete” Albert, sister Annette (Orville) Nobbe, brothers Jim Descher and Robert Descher, and brother-in-law Andy Hellmer.

Visitation and a funeral Mass were June 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association — St. Louis Chapter, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia