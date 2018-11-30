Cassie | Pet of the Week

Sugar and spice and everything nice is what Cassie is made of.

This pretty girl enjoys taking long walks, receiving belly rubs, snuggle time and playing with other dogs.

Cassie is a real charmer and is ready to learn all the ropes in her new home.

Visit Cassie at Helping Strays.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.