Cassie | Pet of the Week

Cassie

Hi my name is Cassie! I am an energetic girl full of spunk and willpower. I love to run and would like a fenced yard. I like head rubs, riding in the car and playing with other dogs! I’m very smart and learn different things fast but I do get side tracked if I see a SQUIRREL! I’m better with bigger kids and no cats, they scare me.

Cassie is one year old, weighs about 45 pounds and is housebroken. Meet her at the shelter today.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.