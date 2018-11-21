 Casper A. Beelman Jr. | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Casper A. Beelman Jr.

Casper A. Beelman Jr., 87, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2018, in St. Louis. 

He was born May 19, 1931, in Belleville, son of the late Casper A. Sr. and Teresa Beelman (nee Wesselman).

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Waterloo Odd Fellows and Waterloo Country Club. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and he retired from Solutia/Monsanto.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Beelman (nee Schmitt); children John P. (Pamela A. nee Scheibe) Beelman and Susie (John) Clark; grandchildren Maggie (Keith) Sosebee, Mitch (Sarah) Clark, Dr. Ryan T. (Aryn) Beelman and Todd M. Beelman; great-grandchild Declan Sosebee; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Casper was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Jane Trefzer and brothers Elmer Beelman and Alvin Beelman.

Visitation is 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 23, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Nov. 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions in the form of Masses at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

