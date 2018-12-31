Cash stolen from unlocked car in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating the Sunday evening theft of money from an unlocked vehicle parked outside of Subway, 881 N. Illinois Route 3.

Police said that sometime between 6 and 8 p.m., $120 in cash and a vape valued at $80 were stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

The incident is under investigation, with police looking at surveillance video for possible leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo police at 939-3377.