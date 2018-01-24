Carolyn Faye Pape | Obituary

Carolyn Faye Pape, 84, of Rockford, formerly of Pekin, died at 8 a.m. Jan. 21, 2018, at her residence.

She was born June 2, 1933, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Fred and Gladys E. Niebruegge (nee Dueker).

She married Charles A. “Chuck” Pape on June 11, 1955, in Pekin; he preceded her in death June 3, 1990, in Perham, Minn.

In 1954, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and in 1955 she earned a Masters of Science in Guidance and Counseling, both from Southern Illinois University.

Faye was an English teacher at Pekin Community High School from 1955 to 1958.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin, where she was a former member of the church council.

She had been a member of the Pekin Hospital Auxiliary and the Home and Community Education with the University of Illinois Extension. She volunteered her time at the American Red Cross and was also a volunteer and supporter of the Youth Farm in Peoria.

Faye was an avid bridge player.

Surviving are two sons, Bryan (Sue) Pape of Eureka, Mo., and Bruce (Sheri) Pape of Rockford; four grandchildren, Trevor Pape of Rockford, Carly Cochran of Washington, Mo., Tony (Elisha) Pape of St. Peters, Mo., and Jared Pape of Rockford; one great-grandson, Miles Cochran of Washington, Mo.; two sisters, Jean Sidener of Rolla, Mo., and Gail Cannon of Manchester, Mo., and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Rauch of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lyle Niebruegge.

Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Visitation will be 11-11:45 a.m. Jan. 27, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Pekin.

Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 27, at the church, the Rev. Dr. Brian Byrne officiating.

Interment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Charles A. Pape Memorial Scholarship at Bradley University, 1501 West Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61625; St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 North 8th Street, Pekin, IL 61554; or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.