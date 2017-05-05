 Car struck by train south of Valmeyer - Republic-Times | News

Car struck by train south of Valmeyer

By on May 6, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Pictured is the scene of Saturday’s crash involving a car and train south of Valmeyer. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Fortunately, a woman suffered only minor injuries after the car she was driving was struck by a train at an unmarked private crossing off Bluff Road south of Valmeyer early Saturday afternoon.

The woman was driving a Toyota Camry over the rural train crossing, which is located in the area of 5200 Bluff Road, at about 1 p.m. when her car collided with a northbound Union Pacific train.

She was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Fire Department and Valmeyer Police Department assisted Monroe County EMS at the scene.


