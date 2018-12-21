Car stolen in Columbia

Police are investigating the early Saturday morning theft of a car in Columbia.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was issued to area law enforcement agencies following the reported theft of a white 2017 Chrysler 300 from the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

The car, which reportedly was occupied by four black males dressed in dark clothing, was last seen traveling south on Columbia Lakes Drive toward Old State Route 3, according to the ISPERN broadcast, and had struck multiple parked vehicles while leaving an apartment complex parking lot.

The owner of the stolen vehicle posted on Facebook that his car has tinted windows and a white UA symbol on both back door windows. The rear window driver’s side contains an “In memory of…” message in white and lime green lettering.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact Columbia police at 281-5151.