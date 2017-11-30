Car ends up in culvert near Columbia Walgreens

Columbia police assisted an 86-year-old Missouri woman driving a Jeep Cherokee who got stuck in the culvert at the driveway entrance to Admiral Weinel Boulevard next to the Columbia Walgreens at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

She was not injured in the incident and police helped her navigate out of the culvert. Workers are reconstructing the intersection of Admiral Weinel and Route 3.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said lane restrictions may be encountered along southbound Route 3 at Admiral Weinel Boulevard in Columbia through Dec. 30. Admiral Weinel Boulevard will be closed from Route 3 to 100 feet south of Admiral Trost Road during this time.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions.