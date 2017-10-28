Car drives into downtown Waterloo building
By Republic-Times
on October 29, 2017 at 11:12 am
Waterloo firefighters clean up glass after a car drove into the House of Neighborly Service building on Main Street on Sunday morning. (Kermit Constantine photo)
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 10 a.m. Sunday to 219 S. Main Street after a white car drove into the front window of the House of Neighborly Service building.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Firefighters assisted in clearing broken glass from the storefront.
