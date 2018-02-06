Vehicle damages Waterloo hotel
By Republic-Times
on February 6, 2018 at 8:10 pm
Pictured is the exterior of the Super 8 hotel in Waterloo after a vehicle damaged one of its exterior columns on Tuesday night. (Sean McGowan photo)
Waterloo police responded Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. to a report that a vehicle had struck the outside of the Super 8 hotel in Waterloo.
Officers on the scene determined a column outside of the hotel sustained minor structural damage when it was struck by a vehicle, which had already pulled away from the building.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
A domestic dispute between a Waterloo man and his girlfriend apparently led to the woman driving into the column, police said.
