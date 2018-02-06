Vehicle damages Waterloo hotel

Waterloo police responded Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. to a report that a vehicle had struck the outside of the Super 8 hotel in Waterloo.

Officers on the scene determined a column outside of the hotel sustained minor structural damage when it was struck by a vehicle, which had already pulled away from the building.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

A domestic dispute between a Waterloo man and his girlfriend apparently led to the woman driving into the column, police said.