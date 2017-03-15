Car crashes into Waterloo gas station
By Corey Saathoff
on March 15, 2017 at 11:11 am
Pictured is the boarded-up area where a car crashed through at U-Gas in Waterloo late Tuesday night. (Andrea Saathoff photo)
Waterloo police responded shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday to U-Gas at the corner of Route 3 and Country Club Lane after a car drove through the front of the gas station from the parking lot.
No injuries were reported in the crash. Police assisted the business in contacting a company to board up the damaged portion of the gas station.
