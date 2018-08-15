Candidates speak to farmers

The Monroe County Farm Bureau and Country Financial held an ice cream social and “meet the candidates” event last Wednesday at the fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people attended the event to hear politicians give short speeches.

U.S. Representative

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) spoke first, highlighting recent work he has completed that he said will benefit the people in his district.

He singled out the Farm Bill, which is currently in the Senate, as an important piece of upcoming legislation. Bost estimated it will pass within the next few weeks…>>>

State Representative

State Representative Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton) also could not attend, though in his case it was because he had plane problems before flying back from Washington, D.C.

Costello’s wife, Waterloo High School principal Lori Costello, spoke on his behalf, touching on her husband’s support of agriculture programs such as 4-H and FFA.

She also highlighted her husband’s conservative views, saying he has been ranked the most conservative Democrat in Illinois and more conservative than some Republicans…>>>

Costello’s 116th District opponent, Republican David Friess of Red Bud, told attendees he is running because he loves the area and for his children, ages 13 and 11.

Friess, who grew up in Chester, said he hopes his son will stay in the area when he gets older, but that might not happen because of the current state of Illinois…>>>

County Clerk

A final contested race voters will face is for Monroe County Clerk due to longtime clerk Dennis Knobloch’s upcoming retirement.

Knobloch, a Republican, has endorsed Republican Jonathan McLean as his replacement.

At the event, McLean spoke about his qualifications, citing his experience as the owner of an independent insurance agency and other businesses…>>>

McLean’s opponent is Democrat Jason Jones.

“I want to ask for your vote for county clerk because I feel I’m the best to represent the past, present and future,” he said.

Jones was raised in Monroe County…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the August 15, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.