Candidates file for April election

Monday was the last day to turn in candidate petitions for the April 4, 2017 municipal elections. Here is a roundup of local candidate filings.

Waterloo

While most of the elections will include incumbents running unopposed for city council or school board, Waterloo will experience a few changes.

Retired Waterloo Police Chief Jim Trantham filed his candidate petition for the Ward 2 alderman seat after his wife Rita Trantham chose not to run for another term. He will be opposed by Emily Whelan, who also filed in Ward 2.

Ward 1 will remain uncontested with incumbent Russ Thomas running for re-election.

In Ward 4, retired city building inspector/code administrator Russ Row will run unopposed as a first-time candidate. He was appointed to Vicki Koerber’s seat at Monday’s city council meeting. Koerber now serves as a county commissioner. Row must run for election to serve the next four years since Koerber’s term was set to expire in April.

Kyle Buettner will run unopposed in Ward 3, as incumbent Gerry Frederick will not seek another term.

The Waterloo School Board elections will include fresh faces since board members Dwight Boehm and Steve Wheat will not run for re-election. Board president Johnny Caupert (Township 2-10) is the only one on the board seeking another term.

James Yaekel Jr. (Township 2-10), Kim Ahne (Township 2-9), Neil Giffhorn (Township 3-9) an…>>>

