Callie | Pet of the Week

Callie is a purebred lab and a big sweetheart. She is a senior dog but doesn’t act her age at all; she is active, loves to chase balls and play with other dogs. She is smart, eager to please, and treat motivated which makes it easy to train her. Callie know basic commands such as sit, down, come, and no. Previously, she was an outside dog but now wants to be an inside dog where she can lay on the bed and cuddle with her humans on the couch. She is doing well on potty training. Callie gets along with dogs but tends to chase cats so it would be best that her new home not have any cats. Watch Callie play with her tennis ball.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.