Callie Joanna Holdener | Birth Announcement
By Republic-Times
on June 14, 2017 at 9:40 am
Kyle and Jillian Holdener of Columbia announce the birth of their daughter Callie Joanna Holdener.
She was born April 27, 2017, at 10:07 a.m., at Mercy St. Louis. She weighted 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
She was welcomed home by her big sister, Addison, 2½.
Her maternal grandparents are Bill and Diane Schaefer of Smithton.
Paternal grandparents are Dave and Janice Holdener of Waterloo.
