Callahan-Gramatges | Wedding Announcement

Ashley Marie Callahan of Waterloo and Eduardo Enrique Gramatges of St. Augustine, Fla., were married Sept. 25, 2016.

The bride is the daughter of Paul and Cindy Callahan. The groom is the son of Porfirio and Raquel Gramatges.

The matron of honor was Prudence DeVeaux of Jacksonville, Fla. Bridesmaids were Casey Phelps of Waterloo and Melissa Stephan of Jackson, Tenn. Vanessa Gramatges and Solai Saint de la Maza, goddaughters of the groom, were the flower girls.

The best man was Alberto Gramatges. Groomsmen were PJ Gramatges of St. Augustine, Fla., and Andrew Cawood of St. Augustine, Fla.

Guests were seated by Thomas Callahan and Michael Callahan, both of Waterloo.

The bride is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and the University of Illinois. She is employed as associate executive director at the St. Augustine YMCA.

The groom is a graduate of Center High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Pennsylvania State University. He is vice president in program and project management at Citibank.

A reception followed at Garibaldi’s Cafe, Savannah, Ga.

The couple honeymooned in South Africa.