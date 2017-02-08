‘Buy a Heart, Save a Heart’ at Helping Strays

Helping Strays volunteer Mary Potts initiated a unique Valentines Day fundraiser, hoping the community’s hearts would go out to some of the neediest animals in the shelter.

“It’s taking off so well already,” Potts told the Republic-Times.

The “Buy a Heart, Save a Heart” fundraiser has already raised about $200 for the shelter’s heartworm positive dogs. Currently, these 13 dogs require treatment funded through the diminished Pet in Need fund.

The fundraiser involves volunteers coming together in an arts and crafts setting to create Valentine hearts that will then go to local businesses — the volunteers are also paying for supplies out of pocket.

These businesses can ask customers to purchase a heart for a minimum of a $1 donation to Helping Strays.

On Thursday, volunteers came to Helping Strays and worked diligently to make hearts for the fundraiser. Friends Jan Bolar and Diane Biscan were among the group…>>>

