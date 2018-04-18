Busy week for local softball teams

The Columbia High School softball squad posted three more impressive wins over the weekend to remain perfect at 14-0 on the season.

The Eagles edged O’Fallon in eight innings, then powered their way past Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin on Saturday.

Columbia led 7-4 over O’Fallon before the Panthers plated two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to send the game into extra innings. The Eagles scored three runs in the eighth inning to win 10-7.

Chelsy Pena went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Eagles.

In their second game of the day, the Eagles won 21-11 over Sacred Heart Griffin. Hitting home runs for Columbia were Kylie Cleveland, Reese Schaefer, Lexi Touchette, Keeler van Breusegen and Calli Wibbenmeyer.

On Friday, Wibbenmeyer and Aryn Henke homered and Pena and van Breusegen collected three hits each in an 18-1 win at Granite City.

Columbia won 6-4 at home over Breese Central on Thursday. Kaelyn Rheinecker struck out 12 in the complete game win, and van Breusegen led the way offensively by going 2-for-4…>>>

