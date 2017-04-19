Burglary to shed near Red Bud
By Corey Saathoff
on April 20, 2017 at 12:54 pm
An Illinois State Police crime scene unit was requested to assist the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation following a reported burglary to a shed early Thursday in the 5900 block of L Road near Red Bud.
Power tools were taken from the shed, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.