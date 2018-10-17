Burglary to Millstadt farm supply business
By Republic-Times
on October 17, 2018 at 4:07 pm
Millstadt police are investigating a burglary report at Hartmann Farm Supply on Douglas Road.
The burglary appeared to have occurred sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, police said. Stolen were several Echo brand trimmers, garden tillers, blowers and other hand tools, as well Red Max trimmers.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.