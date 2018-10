Burglary to Millstadt farm supply business

By Republic-Times on October 17, 2018 at 4:07 pm

Millstadt police are investigating a burglary report at Hartmann Farm Supply on Douglas Road.

The burglary appeared to have occurred sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, police said. Stolen were several Echo brand trimmers, garden tillers, blowers and other hand tools, as well Red Max trimmers.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.