Burglary, drugs land Columbia man in prison

A young local man was sentenced to prison this week on burglary and drug charges.

Cody P. Atkins, 21, of Columbia, was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to two concurrent four-year prison terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections for felony burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Court information states that in January 2017, Atkins stole items from unlocked vehicles on Forest View Drive and Bradington Drive in Columbia. For our earlier story on that incident, click here.

In 2016, Atkins was arrested for possession of alprazolam and cannabis.

As part of his sentence, Atkins was recommended for the state’s Impact Incarceration Program.

The Illinois Impact Incarceration Program, more commonly referred to as “boot camp,” is a program within the Illinois Department of Corrections that allows young offenders sentenced to prison the opportunity to reduce their sentence.