Burglary at Select Fuel early Sunday morning

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning burglary at Select Fuel & Convenience near Red Bud.

At 5:06 a.m., two suspects broke into the gas station and convenience store at 3745 State Route 3 just north of Red Bud and took the ATM. The suspects were driving a white Chevrolet or GMC panel van, police said. One suspect is a white male with a slender build, aged in his 20s.

To view surveillance videos of the burglary, visit the MCSD Facebook page by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 618-939-6464. Anonymous messages can be left at the crime tip hotline at 618-939-8477 (TIPS).