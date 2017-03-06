 Burglary at Select Fuel early Sunday morning - Republic-Times | News

Burglary at Select Fuel early Sunday morning

By on March 7, 2017 at 12:02 pm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning burglary at Select Fuel & Convenience near Red Bud.

At 5:06 a.m., two suspects broke into the gas station and convenience store at 3745 State Route 3 just north of Red Bud and took the ATM. The suspects were driving a white Chevrolet or GMC panel van, police said. One suspect is a white male with a slender build, aged in his 20s.

To view surveillance videos of the burglary, visit the MCSD Facebook page by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 618-939-6464. Anonymous messages can be left at the crime tip hotline at 618-939-8477 (TIPS).

 

 

 

 


Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net