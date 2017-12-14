Burglaries reported in Hecker

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred in the Hecker area over the past two months.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said his department has also received information that a known burglar may possibly be working in the Hecker area.

“I encourage anyone with a lawn shed or outside building in this area where powers tools or lawn tools are stored to check on them,” Rohlfing said. “If items are missing, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-6464.”