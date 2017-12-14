 Burglaries reported in Hecker - Republic-Times | News

Burglaries reported in Hecker

By on December 14, 2017 at 2:01 pm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred in the Hecker area over the past two months.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said his department has also received information that a known burglar may possibly be working in the Hecker area.

“I encourage anyone with a lawn shed or outside building in this area where powers tools or lawn tools are stored to check on them,” Rohlfing said. “If items are missing, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-6464.”

 

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.