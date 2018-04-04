Bulldogs win soccer clash with Hawks

The Waterloo and Gibault girls soccer teams renewed their cross-town rivalry Saturday morning, battling it out on Easter weekend.

Sydney Luedeman scored both goals for the Bulldogs in the 2-0 victory. Her second goal, with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, proved to be too much for Gibault to overcome.

The ‘Dogs scored both goals with the wind at their backs and were only able to muster one shot in the second half.

Waterloo goalkeeper Bailey Bosler made three saves for the shutout.

A young Gibault squad showed composure and poise and maintained a solid effort the entire game.

The win was a nice bounce back effort for the Bulldogs following last Monday’s defeat at the hands of cross-county rival Columbia.

Waterloo fed off the winning momentum gained Saturday in a 4-0 blasting of Freeburg on Monday.

Luedeman, Lauren Kennedy, Sydney Stephens and Paige Kinzinger each scored goals in Monday’s win. Bosler made two saves for the shutout.

Waterloo is led on offense once again this season by senior Luedeman, who has nine goals and three assists. Stephens is next with six goals and six assists, followed by Kinzinger with four goals and an assist.

The Bulldogs will host Mascoutah on Thursday before traveling to Civic Memorial on Monday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

Columbia just continues to win, taking an 8-1 record into action this week.

The Eagles posted a 3-2 victory over a tough Collinsville squad last Wednesday, as goalkeeper Rylee Iorio made five saves for her third shutout of the season…>>>

