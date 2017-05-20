Bulldogs win regional title

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team took control of the game early and often on Friday night, winning a Class 2A regional title at home over Carbondale, 3-0.

Paige Kinzinger, Sydney Luedeman and Mollie Zeisset each scored goals for the Bulldogs (12-4-4), who played a nearly perfect first half.

“We’ve got to get that full 80 minutes in and we’ll be tough to beat,” Waterloo head coach Chad Holden said afterwards. “That first 40 looked great.”

Waterloo, which won its second straight regional title, will now face the winner of the Bethalto Regional on Tuesday night in the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional. Other teams in the sectional are Triad and Rochester.