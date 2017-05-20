 Bulldogs win regional title - Republic-Times | News

Bulldogs win regional title

By on May 20, 2017 at 1:06 am

The Waterloo girls soccer team poses with its regional plaque on Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

The Waterloo High School girls soccer team took control of the game early and often on Friday night, winning a Class 2A regional title at home over Carbondale, 3-0.

Paige Kinzinger, Sydney Luedeman and Mollie Zeisset each scored goals for the Bulldogs (12-4-4), who played a nearly perfect first half.

“We’ve got to get that full 80 minutes in and we’ll be tough to beat,” Waterloo head coach Chad Holden said afterwards. “That first 40 looked great.”

Waterloo, which won its second straight regional title, will now face the winner of the Bethalto Regional on Tuesday night in the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional. Other teams in the sectional are Triad and Rochester.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.