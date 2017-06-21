Bulldogs earn all-conference honors

Several student-athletes at Waterloo High School earned accolades from the Mississippi Valley Conference for their efforts this past spring.

In baseball, Waterloo catcher Quinten Albrecht, pitcher/first baseman Erik Kaiser, and outfielder Danny Tharp each earned first team all-conference honors. Earning honorable mention honors in the MVC were shortstop Tyson Roedl and pitchers Ben Maurer and Dylan Siebenberger.

In softball, third baseman Jessica Baggett and outfielder Erica Schaab were named first team all-MVC. Those earning second team honors were second baseman Taylor Downen, shortstop Taylor Augustine, outfielder Hannah King, designated hitter Ashley Reeder and pitcher Lindsey Merritt.

Catcher Miranda Brown earned an honorable mention.

In soccer, first team all-MVC honors went to Bailey Bosler, Dani Maurer and Paige Kinzinger; second team honors went to Sydney Luedeman and Mollie Zeisset; and honorable mentions went to Heather Elliott, Emma Novack and Sydney Bockhorn.

In boys tennis, Ryan Stites earned an honorable mention selection.

In girls track, Genna Bourgeois (high jump), Ella King (3,200 meter run) and Jenna Schwartz (1,600 meter run) took first team honors; Elise Dodel (discus), the 3,200 meter relay team of Price, Sliment, Kraus and Patterson, and Libby Price (800 meter run) earned second team honors; and Megan Molinari (100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles) and Maddie Valerius (400 meter run) earned honorable mentions.

In boys track, first team honors went to Travis Thier (triple jump) and Dawson Holden (400 meter run). Jackson Ivers (discus) earned second team honors and Jackson McAlister (800 meter run) earned an honorable mention.