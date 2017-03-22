Bulldogs eager to defend MVC crown

A Waterloo High School baseball team that lost plenty of star power from last season’s 27-7 squad features plenty of players who are eager to step up and shine in 2017.

“We have some older guys who haven’t had a chance to play much at varsity,” longtime Waterloo head coach Mark Vogel said. “Hopefully they can show us something early on and help lead this team.”

Gone are standouts Jordan McFarland, Tyler McAlister, Noah Thaggard, Kane Osterhage and several others from the 2016 team, which won the Mississippi Valley Conference crown and a regional title before falling to Freeburg in the sectional final.

McFarland (Arkansas) and McAlister (Missouri State) are playing NCAA Division I baseball, with Thaggard and Osterhage now at SWIC — the former for baseball and latter for soccer.

The 2017 Bulldogs feature a couple of Division I products as well in senior fireballer Erik Kaiser and junior catcher Quinn Albrecht…>>>

