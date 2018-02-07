Bucket trucks collide on Maeystown Road

Two J.F. Electric bucket trucks collided shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 6239 Maeystown Road near Wartburg, resulting in one of the trucks turning onto its side.

Neither of the truck drivers required medical transport from the scene.

The trucks were apparently repairing utility poles in the area when one of the trucks rear-ended the other, possibly due to an icy patch in the roadway. The crash is under investigation.

Waterloo police and fire responded to the scene along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.

The roadway was expected to be closed temporarily as crews work to clear the crash scene.