Brush fire on Kaskaskia Road
By Republic-Times
on March 4, 2018 at 1:13 pm
Local firefighters responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the report of a large out-of-control brush fire nearing a residence in the area of 5000 Kaskaskia Road south of Burksville.
The Waterloo Fire Department had the blaze under control by 1:30 p.m. and returned to the engine house.
