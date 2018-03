Brush fire on Kaskaskia Road

By Republic-Times on March 4, 2018 at 1:13 pm

Local firefighters responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the report of a large out-of-control brush fire nearing a residence in the area of 5000 Kaskaskia Road south of Burksville.

The Waterloo Fire Department had the blaze under control by 1:30 p.m. and returned to the engine house.