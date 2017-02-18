 Brush fire near Triple Lakes Road - Republic-Times | News

Brush fire near Triple Lakes Road

By on February 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm

Firemen extinguish a brush fire on Arras Drive in rural East Carondelet early Monday afternoon. (Sean McGowan photo)

The Columbia, Millstadt and Dupo fire departments responded at about 1:30 p.m. Monday to a brush fire that apparently spread to a shed and a wooded area in the 2000 block of Arras Drive off Triple Lakes Road in rural St. Clair County.

Firefighters had the blaze under control shortly after 1:50 p.m. and were putting out hot spots.

Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said Robert Boland was burning off the side of his driveway at 2043 Arras Drive when the fire spread out of control up a hill, burning the exterior of a small shed and the tire of a car along with a tree on the property of Chris Hofer at 2039 Arras Drive.

“Our brush truck got there just in time,” Broshears said.

Firemen were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to large shed that houses several antique cars, Broshears said.

 

 


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.