Brush fire near Renault
By Corey Saathoff
on February 20, 2017 at 5:28 pm
The Maeystown and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to a brush fire reported on Kaskaskia Road near South Fork Road in Renault that was near a structure with hay inside.
No other information was immediately available.
