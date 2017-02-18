 Brush fire near Renault - Republic-Times | News

Brush fire near Renault

By on February 20, 2017 at 5:28 pm

The Maeystown and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to a brush fire reported on Kaskaskia Road near South Fork Road in Renault that was near a structure with hay inside.

No other information was immediately available.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.