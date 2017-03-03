 Brush fire in Columbia bluffs - Republic-Times | News

Brush fire in Columbia bluffs

By on March 4, 2017 at 3:05 pm

The Columbia and Millstadt fire departments responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to a brush fire on a property located up in the bluffs off Bluff Road just south of Sand Bank Road in rural Columbia.

Firefighters cleared the scene prior to 3 p.m.


