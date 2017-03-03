Brush fire in Columbia bluffs
By Corey Saathoff
on March 4, 2017 at 3:05 pm
The Columbia and Millstadt fire departments responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to a brush fire on a property located up in the bluffs off Bluff Road just south of Sand Bank Road in rural Columbia.
Firefighters cleared the scene prior to 3 p.m.
